Meteorite seen flying across night sky in Siberia

PRAVDA Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
In the southern part of the Krasnoyarsk region, as well as in the republics of Khakassia and Tyva, a fireball was seen flying across the sky in the evening of May 18. The explosion, which the fireball apparently produced, could be seen in many towns and settlements.  According to eyewitnesses, the fireball was falling from the sky towards the ground. It was falling at a large speed, so there are not many videos of the incident.  “I saw a ball of fire in the sky, it was flying quickly, leaving a beautiful tail in the sky, shimmering in different colors. It flew for a short time, for only three or four seconds,” an eyewitness said.
