Recent related videos from verified sources At least four killed in China earthquake



A magnitude 5 earthquake in south-western China has killed at least four people, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 20 hours ago China destroy 99.42 tons of rice with excessive cadmium



**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. CHINA - Local authorities in Zhenxiong County, Southwestern China's Yunnan province publicly destroyed 99.42 tons of.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 00:44 Published on April 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Two killed, 13 injured as quake hits China’s Yunnan province According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 9.47 p.m. on Monday.

Hindu 1 day ago



Magnitude 5 quake in southwestern China kills 4, injures 23 BEIJING (AP) β€” A magnitude 5 earthquake in southwestern China has killed 4 people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



