New Zealand TourNews New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day workweek could help rebuild economy after coronavirus pandemic - Fox… https://t.co/x6RuTnb3Sy 19 minutes ago Will Me: @jacindaardern is doing a phenomenal job. I don't think she can do anything else- Jacinda: *suggests considerat… https://t.co/vhmJA1Bfo0 2 hours ago kAmmoun "New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day workweek could help rebuild economy after coronavirus pandemic"… https://t.co/L6j3NpmEq0 2 hours ago Dr. Mike Regan, DACM RT @DrCSWilliam: Prime minister Jacinda Ardern suggests employers offer the option of four-day working week as way to rebuild New Zealand a… 3 hours ago thaiparampil New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day workweek could help rebuild economy after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/EWujja1ltZ 3 hours ago Teju Banjoko New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day workweek could help rebuild economy after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/mx6FjaON95 3 hours ago Richard S. Matthews RT @BoSnerdley: New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day workweek could help rebuild economy after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/… 3 hours ago Retweet News 2019 New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day workweek could help rebuild economy after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/TyRXhYST52 #news 4 hours ago