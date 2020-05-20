Colonel Tom Moore to be knighted after receiving special nomination from Boris Johnson
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Colonel Tom Moore, a WWII veteran who raised more than $40 million for Britain's health care service, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth after being nominated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moore raised the record amount by completing 100 laps of his garden during the coronavirus lockdown. Charlie D'Agata reports.
