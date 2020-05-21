Prince Andrew issues new Epstein statement calling 2010 meeting a mistake
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Britain's Prince Andrew is now saying it was a mistake to meet with Jeffrey Epstein back in 2010. Prince Andrew issued a rare second statement that he hopes will clarify his association with the convicted sex offender. The prince also expressed "tremendous sympathy" for Epstein's alleged victims. Kenneth Craig reports.
