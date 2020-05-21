Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works closing stores in Canada, U.S. as retailers struggle
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says hundreds of locations in Canada and the U.S. are permanently closing as retailers struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after the market close on Wednesday. Of 849 Victoria's Secrets stores in North America, most have remained...
