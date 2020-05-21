Global  

Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works closing stores in Canada, U.S. as retailers struggle

CTV News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says hundreds of locations in Canada and the U.S. are permanently closing as retailers struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores

As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores 00:34

 Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after the market close on Wednesday. Of 849 Victoria's Secrets stores in North America, most have remained...

Victoria's Secret to close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada, Bath & Body Works to close 50

L Brands will permanently close about 250 Victoria's Secret and 50 Bath & Body Works stores. Most had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

