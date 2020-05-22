L Brands To Close 250 Victoria's Secret, 51 Bath & Body Works Stores
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Fashion retailer L Brands Co. plans to close around 250 Victoria's Secret stores in North America over the next several months, executives said in its first-quarter earnings call. The company expects to close more stores in 2021 and beyond. Further, it plans to close 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.
Victoria's Secret is one of many retailers to be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, on Friday the lingerie brand announced that their stores will remain closed until..