L Brands To Close 250 Victoria's Secret, 51 Bath & Body Works Stores

Fashion retailer L Brands Co. plans to close around 250 Victoria's Secret stores in North America over the next several months, executives said in its first-quarter earnings call. The company expects to close more stores in 2021 and beyond. Further, it plans to close 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada. 👓 View full article

