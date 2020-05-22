Global  

L Brands To Close 250 Victoria's Secret, 51 Bath & Body Works Stores

RTTNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Fashion retailer L Brands Co. plans to close around 250 Victoria's Secret stores in North America over the next several months, executives said in its first-quarter earnings call. The company expects to close more stores in 2021 and beyond. Further, it plans to close 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores 00:36

 Victoria’s Secret announced on Thursday that the company will close 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada and Bath & Body Works will be closing an additional 50 stores nationwide. Katie Johnston reports.

Retail Apocalypse: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works are the latest retail chains to be impacted by the economic recession created by the spread of coronavirus.
Bed, Bath & Beyond adds L Brands exec as chief brand officer

L Brands executive Cindy Davis will join Bed Beth & Beyond Inc. later this month as executive vice president, chief brand officer and president of the...
