Nearly 600 Workers At North Carolina Tyson Plant Positive For COVID-19

Newsy Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoTyson Foods says that almost 600 employees and contractors at a North Carolina poultry plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

The plant had recently reopened after being closed five days for deep cleaning due to workers testing positive. Those workers were tested through the health department or their...
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: More Tyson Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

More Tyson Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus 00:41

 Tyson Food says more than a quarter of employees working in their North Carolina poultry facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:53Published

NPR Also reported by •NewsyJust-Food

CBS News


