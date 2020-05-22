41 confirmed dead in Karachi plane crash: PIA CEO

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in KarachiPakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh..
Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhoodRescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22.
Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby..