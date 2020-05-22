Global  

41 confirmed dead in Karachi plane crash: PIA CEO

Khaleej Times Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the crash.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead

Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead 00:46

 This is moments after the deadly crash in Karachi, Pakistan where 104 passengers died on Friday (May 22) morning.

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi [Video]

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood [Video]

Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood

Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published

Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO

At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines'...
Reuters

PIA plane crash: Emergency numbers issued for affected families, rescue efforts underway in Karachi

The plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport with around 100 onboard.
Khaleej Times


