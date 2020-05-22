41 confirmed dead in Karachi plane crash: PIA CEO

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 11 hours ago Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood



Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:17 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines'...

Reuters 8 hours ago



PIA plane crash: Emergency numbers issued for affected families, rescue efforts underway in Karachi The plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport with around 100 onboard.

Khaleej Times 5 hours ago





