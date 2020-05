You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Delhiites to celebrate Eid this year under shadow of coronavirus



People in Jafrabad area of North-East Delhi will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in different way this year. They will keep in mind all guidelines and norms amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0. Locals will offer Eid.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 26 minutes ago Kenya lockdown measures taking toll on Eid festivities



Businesses in Kenya suffer, as coronavirus lockdowns hit the normally busy Eid al-Fitr holiday trade. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15 Published 55 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi abattoirs prepare for Eid Al Fitr rush; online order, drive-thru facilities launched Customers can place their orders via two mobile apps, My Slaughter and Al Jazeera Slaughters.

Khaleej Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this