Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japanese Prime Minister Lifts The Rest Of His State Of Emergency Order

Newsy Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Lifts The Rest Of His State Of Emergency OrderWatch VideoJapan's prime minister rescinded the remaining part of his coronavirus state of emergency order Monday when he lifted it in Tokyo and four other prefectures. 

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo previously placed all of the country under that emergency order back in mid-April. 

The state of emergency did not lock down...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Japan seeks to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes $930 bln stimulus

Japan seeks to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes $930 bln stimulus 01:05

 Japan is expected to lift its state of emergency over Tokyo, as it eyes a fresh stimulus relief package worth nearly $930 billion. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Road forward for Odisha is cyclone resilient infrastructure: Chief Secretary [Video]

Road forward for Odisha is cyclone resilient infrastructure: Chief Secretary

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over situation after cyclone Amphan, said that the Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee [Video]

'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee

In the view of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this