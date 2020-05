Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoThe World Health Organization is warning that countries with declining COVID-19 cases are facing an "immediate second peak" if they relax restrictions too soon.



"We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we get a number of months to get ready... Watch VideoThe World Health Organization is warning that countries with declining COVID-19 cases are facing an "immediate second peak" if they relax restrictions too soon."We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we get a number of months to get ready 👓 View full article