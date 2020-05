Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoTwitter added a fact-check label to President Trump's tweets for the first time after he made false claims about mail-in ballots.



On Tuesday, the president wrote on Twitter: "There is no way ... that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be... Watch VideoTwitter added a fact-check label to President Trump's tweets for the first time after he made false claims about mail-in ballots.On Tuesday, the president wrote on Twitter: "There is no way ... that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be 👓 View full article