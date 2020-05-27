Ontario taking over management of five long-term care homes following scathing military report
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () The Ontario government is taking over the management of five additional long-term care homes following a scathing military report detailing what the premier called “gut-wrenching” conditions in the facilities.
