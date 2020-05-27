Global  

Ontario taking over management of five long-term care homes following scathing military report

CTV News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The Ontario government is taking over the management of five additional long-term care homes following a scathing military report detailing what the premier called “gut-wrenching” conditions in the facilities.
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: COVID-19 at long-term care facilities

COVID-19 at long-term care facilities 02:16

 Some positive patients being placed back in care homes.

Related news from verified sources

Military exposes disturbing conditions in Ontario's pandemic-struck nursing homes

Cockroaches, rotten food, improper feeding of patients. These are just a few of the disturbing details emerging from a military report into five long-term care...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV News

Ford to make another announcement in wake of 'heartbreaking' report detailing neglect at 5 long-term care homes

Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today, one day after the release of a military report that detailed numerous instances of...
CP24


