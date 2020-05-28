Global  

UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday

Reuters India Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardens

Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardens 00:46

 Boris Johnson said from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens "provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules" by staying two metres apart.

