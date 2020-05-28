UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.
Boris Johnson said from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens "provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules" by staying two metres apart.
Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on... Reuters Also reported by •Hereford Times •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sabahatjahan RT @ReutersUK: PM Johnson says groups of six people can meet outside from Monday https://t.co/fd3Nbtif50 https://t.co/h4vl4awaBL 13 seconds ago
Reuters UK PM Johnson says groups of six people can meet outside from Monday https://t.co/fd3Nbtif50 https://t.co/h4vl4awaBL 37 seconds ago
liz x RT @BBCBreaking: Groups of up to six people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says https://… 41 seconds ago
Rooinek RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson says people in England will be allowed to meet outside, including in gardens, in groups of six from Monday - but… 2 minutes ago
Andrew RT @PaulSebastianL4: This is already happening particularly with teenagers! No social distancing. If they want to hang around in groups get… 9 minutes ago
Phillyfly RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson says from Monday groups of six people will be able to meet outside, as long as those from different households f… 9 minutes ago