National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Minnesota governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence after rioting over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody, reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles.
