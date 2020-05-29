National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Minnesota governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence after rioting over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody, reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles.
Shocking footage shows the aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening (May 28).
Violence erupted in the city after Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday and in the days following, rallies took place in the city as well...
