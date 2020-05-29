Global  

Louisville protests: Seven people shot during demonstrations over police killing of Breonna Taylor

Independent Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Family of healthcare worker killed by police worker have called on protesters to avoid meeting violence with violence
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police 01:16

 Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police said on Friday. Lauren Anthony reports.

