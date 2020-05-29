Louisville protests: Seven people shot during demonstrations over police killing of Breonna Taylor

How Cincinnatians plan to protest killing of George FloydPeople across Cincinnati want to send a message of justice for George Floyd, a black man who died as police officers knelt on him in Minneapolis on Monday.
George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the USGeorge Floyd Protests
Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest
in response to the killing of George Floyd by
a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. Protests..
andy💙 RT @CNN: While protests erupt in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, outcry over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is reach… 1 minute ago
MommaMarDee radical for healthcare as a Right{🍑2} RT @NoFascistLies: Seven people were shot in Louisville during protests over Breonna Taylor's death. If it was not by the police, then by w… 3 minutes ago
primadonna💅🏾 RT @kicks__overdose: Seven people shot in Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor's death https://t.co/URWNjQcFc3 4 minutes ago
azure von blaiddyd, schrodinger's braincell RT @dreisang: Louisville has been protesting since March for #BreonnaTaylor who was shot in her own home after police intruded the wrong ho… 5 minutes ago
Melanie Henry RT @BreitbartNews: At least seven people were shot during Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky, after protests began against police. http… 8 minutes ago
Norma Sandoval "Seven people shot in Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor's death" https://t.co/xeLtcPfqNg 9 minutes ago
Deb Hawn RT @plowmanj3: Senseless violence.
https://t.co/tfhzGxkZQs 9 minutes ago
Ana Elisa Fuentes RT @TessaDuvall: BREAKING: Louisville police confirm at least seven people shot tonight during protests over Breonna Taylor's death.
https… 10 minutes ago