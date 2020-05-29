Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At least 7 shot, 1 critically, during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
At least seven people were shot, one critically, in Louisville, Ky. Thursday night during a protest over the fatal police shooting of a black woman in her home in March, the Louisville Metro Police confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police [Video]

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville draws hundreds; at least 7 shot. Here's what we know

Chants of "No justice, no peace" are echoing down Louisville streets as hundreds gather to rally for Breonna Taylor.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Shots Fired at Louisville Protest Over the Death of Breonna Taylor

The protests in Kentucky were prompted by the shooting death of a black woman, who was killed when police entered her home.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drpaula65

Doctor Paula RT @MomsDemand: At least seven people were shot — one critically — in Louisville last night during a protest calling for justice in the dea… 3 minutes ago

Solvertore

Sal Corrao RT @Everytown: During a protest in Louisville calling for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, at least seven people were shot and wound… 10 minutes ago