Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China Misleads on Hong Kong Support for New Security Law

Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
China Misleads on Hong Kong Support for New Security LawLast year’s overwhelming win by pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong’s election and recent polls show majority disapproval of Chinese government authority in the city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: The New Hong Kong National Security Law, Explained

The New Hong Kong National Security Law, Explained 02:49

 BEIJING — Chinese authorities on May 28 bypassed Hong Kong's legislature to approve a national security law that threatens the foundations of the city's freedoms and autonomy. This new law, which will be implemented upon promulgation by Hong Kong's government, forbids acts of sedition, secession...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump will 'revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment' [Video]

Trump will 'revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was directing his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong, in response to China's plans to impose new security..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Trump: Hong Kong is no longer autonomous [Video]

Trump: Hong Kong is no longer autonomous

Donald Trump calls out China for introducing a new security bill in Hong Kong saying the territory is "no longer autonomous".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:17Published

Related news from verified sources

China's parliament okays controversial Hong Kong security bill

China's parliament on Thursday approved a new controversial security law for Hong Kong, a move that critics say threatens the fundamental political freedoms and...
Mid-Day

Australia joins allies to condemn China for controversial Hong Kong security law

China's parliament approved plans on Thursday to impose a security law on Hong Kong that has ratcheted up tensions with the US and sparked new protests.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this