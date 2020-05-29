China Misleads on Hong Kong Support for New Security Law

BEIJING — Chinese authorities on May 28 bypassed Hong Kong's legislature to approve a national security law that threatens the foundations of the city's freedoms and autonomy. This new law, which will be implemented upon promulgation by Hong Kong's government, forbids acts of sedition, secession...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was directing his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong, in response to China's plans to impose new security..