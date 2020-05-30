Global  

South Korea closes schools again amid coronavirus spike, days after reopening

Seattle Times Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
South Korea closed hundreds of schools that had reopened days earlier — and postponed the opening of many others —after a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. The country had started to stage the opening of schools in the last week, instituting social distancing and prevention measures in an attempt to prevent the spread […]
