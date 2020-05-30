Derek Chauvin: Despite murder charge, FBI inquiry could be more serious for ex-officers in George Floyd killing, experts say
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Law enforcement officers accused of killing people often end up on lesser charges, experts say – but potential federal charges of violating Mr Floyd's civil rights could have even more serious consequences for Derek Chauvin and his former colleagues
A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday, after three nights of violent protests in the Midwestern city sparked by the death.