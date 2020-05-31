Global  

The Hollywood Ripper

CBS News Sunday, 31 May 2020
Part 1: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.
"Hollywood Ripper" trial: Man accused of stabbing deaths of 3 women

The trial of an alleged serial killer known as the "Hollywood Ripper" is underway in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say Michael Gargiulo attacked four women with a...
CBS News

Inside the mind of the Hollywood Ripper

Forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie explains what drives serial killers like Michael Gargiulo.
CBS News

