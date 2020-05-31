Australia PM makes Scott Morrison 'samosas', wishes to share with Narendra Modi
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday showed off a new skill of making vegetarian 'samosas' with mango chutney "from scratch", and said that he "would have liked to share them" with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
