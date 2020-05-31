Global  

Australia PM makes Scott Morrison 'samosas', wishes to share with Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday showed off a new skill of making vegetarian 'samosas' with mango chutney "from scratch", and said that he "would have liked to share them" with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from...
