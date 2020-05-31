Trump says US will designate Antifa 'terrorist organisation'

President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation. The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.
A World Health Organisation official has warned against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, following President Donald Trump's claim on May 19 that he was taking the..
