Trump says US will designate Antifa 'terrorist organisation'

Al Jazeera Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Trump has alleged they and other groups have led violence across the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response

US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response 00:56

 President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation. The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.

Trump says US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation

The Trump administration will move to designate the loose association of militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators commonly known as "Antifa" as a terrorist...
Independent

Donald Trump says the US will label Antifa a 'terrorist organisation'

US President Donald Trump has posted a message on Twitter indicating the US government will designate the Antifa movement as a terrorist organisation.
SBS

