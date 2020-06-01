Global  

UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals: Telegraph

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
British government ministers are aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
