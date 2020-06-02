Study Provides Evidence On Optimal Physical Distancing, Face Masks And Eye Protection To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Keeping at least one metre from other people as well as wearing face coverings and eye protection, in and outside of health-care settings, could be the best way to reduce the chance of viral infection or transmission of COVID-19, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesising all the available evidence from the...
