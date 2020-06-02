Study Provides Evidence On Optimal Physical Distancing, Face Masks And Eye Protection To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources At Least 3 feet Of Social Distancing May Help Curb COVID-19 Transmission



Staying at least 3 feet away from others, wearing a face mask and eye protection, is the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19. 6.5 feet or more is preferred and shows better results for cutting the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago Mosques in the Gaza Strip will reopen after more than two months



Mosques in the Gaza Strip will reopen to worshippers on Wednesday (June 3) after more than two months of closure due to coronavirus. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:23 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this