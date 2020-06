Canada's Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday rejected Russia's participation in a coming summit of the G7 nations, despite host US President Donald Trump wanting to invite Moscow. ​​​​"Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago," Trudeau told reporters. "Its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7 and will continue to remain out," he added.