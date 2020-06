Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit a stop button on the annual Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil which has been running for three decades. The vigil is to commemorate and remember the thousands of lives that were lost after the People's Liberation Army were deployed to crack down on protesters on June 4, 1989.