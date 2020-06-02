Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next week

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Says Long Island, Mid-Hudson Region Could Reopen Next Week [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Says Long Island, Mid-Hudson Region Could Reopen Next Week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Long Island and the mid-Hudson region could reopen as soon as next week.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:56Published
The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week [Video]

The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week

The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week Filming was due to start in New Zealand in March but it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown and producer Jon Landau is confident that..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand may lift all virus restrictions next week

New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this