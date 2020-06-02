New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next week
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically.
