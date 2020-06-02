Global  

New Zealand may lift all virus restrictions next week

Japan Today Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but…
'Our strategy of go hard, go early has paid off,' she says
