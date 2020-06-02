Global  

Putin signs Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy

Seattle Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday endorsed Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy which allows him to use atomic weapons in response to a conventional strike targeting the nation’s critical government and military infrastructure. By including a non-nuclear attack as a possible trigger for Russian nuclear retaliation, the document appears to send a warning signal […]
