Putin signs Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday endorsed Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy which allows him to use atomic weapons in response to a conventional strike targeting the nation’s critical government and military infrastructure. By including a non-nuclear attack as a possible trigger for Russian nuclear retaliation, the document appears to send a warning signal […]
Major war of words broke out between USA & Russia over nuclear arms. Russia hit out at US for reportedly favouring deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads. Moscow said any attack, regardless of weapon..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published