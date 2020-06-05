No progress in latest round of EU-Brexit talks, Barnier says
Friday, 5 June 2020 () The latest round of talks between Britain and the European Union made no significant progress this week, the EU's chief negotiator said on Friday, saying London and Brussels remained far apart on fisheries and other matters.
