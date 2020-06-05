Global  

No progress in latest round of EU-Brexit talks, Barnier says
Reuters Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
The latest round of talks between Britain and the European Union made no significant progress this week, the EU's chief negotiator said on Friday, saying London and Brussels remained far apart on fisheries and other matters.
