New York Times editorial page editor resigns amid fury over op-ed
Monday, 8 June 2020 () James Bennet, the New York Times editorial page editor responsible for publishing a column that advocated using the military to quiet protests over US racial inequality, resigned on Sunday, the newspaper announced.
