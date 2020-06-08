Global  

New York Times editorial page editor resigns amid fury over op-ed

IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
James Bennet, the New York Times editorial page editor responsible for publishing a column that advocated using the military to quiet protests over US racial inequality, resigned on Sunday, the newspaper announced.
