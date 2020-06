Good compliance so far with UK quarantine, says PM's spokesman Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Early indications suggest there has been a "good level of compliance" with Britain's introduction of a 14-day quarantine for those arriving in the country, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Dawn.com Good compliance so far with #UK quarantine, says PM's spokesman Follow our updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 43 minutes ago TheWatcher “The prime minister’s spokesman claimed there had been a “good level of compliance” with the quarantine rules being… https://t.co/d46azgJsHF 53 minutes ago Devdiscourse Good compliance so far with UK quarantine, says PM's spokesman https://t.co/5y8COi4yir 1 hour ago Evan Leister @michael_hendrix I think it's a nice move in concept. We don't need 100% compliance with quarantine to make a big d… https://t.co/Lkdy80FCJs 4 days ago Avijit Patnaik @PradeepJenaIAS @trinathadas @SecyChief @SRC_Odisha Good morning sir With inter state buses and all modes of trans… https://t.co/qvIT9xL9AO 1 week ago