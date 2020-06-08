Global  

Pelosi, Democrats Unveil Police Brutality Legislation

Newsy Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Pelosi, Democrats Unveil Police Brutality LegislationWatch Video"True justice can only be achieved through full comprehensive action. That's what we are doing today. This is a first step. There is more to come," Pelosi said. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats have unveiled new police brutality legislation. 

The lawmakers outlined the Justice in Policing...
