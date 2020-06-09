Global  

Kiwis crushed the coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern

Tuesday, 9 June 2020
New Zealand lifted all domestic Coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final COVID-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.

While strict border controls will remain in place, Ardern said restrictions like physical...
"I did a little dance" says Ardern of zero virus cases 01:49

 New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, adding that she "did a little dance" upon hearing that the country had no active cases. Libby Hogan reports.

