Kiwis crushed the coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () New Zealand lifted all domestic Coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final COVID-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.
While strict border controls will remain in place, Ardern said restrictions like physical...
New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, adding that she "did a little dance" upon hearing that the country had no active cases. Libby Hogan reports.
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published