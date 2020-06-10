Celebrate New Zealand being coronavirus-free with this dancing Jacinda Ardern 'Love Actually' mashup video
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () New Zealand declared itself officially coronavirus-free this week, lifting all domestic COVID-19 restrictions and allowing Kiwis to resume tossing jewellery into volcanoes and zorbing. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was understandably pleased, stating that she "did a little dance" when she found out the country had no more active...
