Celebrate New Zealand being coronavirus-free with this dancing Jacinda Ardern 'Love Actually' mashup video

Mashable Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
New Zealand declared itself officially coronavirus-free this week, lifting all domestic COVID-19 restrictions and allowing Kiwis to resume tossing jewellery into volcanoes and zorbing. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was understandably pleased, stating that she "did a little dance" when she found out the country had no more active...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Celebrates 0 Coronavirus Cases Reported

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Celebrates 0 Coronavirus Cases Reported 00:32

 New Zealand’s health ministry announces it has been 17 days since any new coronavirus case was reported. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she “did a little dance” when she found out. According to Business Insider, the cases refer specifically to any receiving hospital-level care. New...

