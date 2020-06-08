Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How did New Zealand stamp out coronavirus?

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
How did New Zealand stamp out coronavirus?New Zealand lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the country reported no active cases. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she "did a little dance" when she was told the country was effectively coronavirus-free, meaning all of New Zealand was to be moved to level 1, the lowest of a four-tier alert system, with the goal of completely ending transmission of Covid-19 within its borders. Under the new rules, which come into effect at midnight local time on Monday, people no longer need to social distance from each other and there are no limits to public gatherings but, crucially, borders remain closed to foreign travellers. Today we can announce that there are now no active...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video:

"I did a little dance" says Ardern of zero virus cases 01:49

 New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, adding that she "did a little dance" upon hearing that the country had no active cases. Libby Hogan reports.

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 8 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 8

There are 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 137 new cases reported here in Nevada. There are now 442 COVID-19 related deaths and more than 9,000 cases.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:14Published
New York City Officially Enters Phase 1 Of Reopening With Curbside Retail, Construction And Manufacturing [Video]

New York City Officially Enters Phase 1 Of Reopening With Curbside Retail, Construction And Manufacturing

New York City entered Phase 1 of reopening Monday – the last region in the state to reach the milestone. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Latest Coronavirus Update [Video]

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Latest Coronavirus Update

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gives latest on the coronavirus and the state's reopening plans.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 12:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported Monday that the final person known to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comReutersBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.comTIMEDaily CallerReuters India

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated' and life can resume without restrictions

New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda...
Reuters India Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNYTimes.comTIMEeuronewsDaily Caller

Kiwis crushed the coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand lifted all domestic Coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final COVID-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

DavidKMartin5

David K Martin RT @olivier_patti: https://t.co/IEgqwaUev5 But what they did well..!! Was to TEST...TRACE...ISOLATE. and the kiwis took social distancing a… 13 minutes ago

olivier_patti

🌵Patti STAY HOME https://t.co/IEgqwaUev5 But what they did well..!! Was to TEST...TRACE...ISOLATE. and the kiwis took social distanc… https://t.co/e3fmVo1WKx 27 minutes ago

afandouangel

άγγελος φωνή RT @TorontoBird: @nagwaegypt1234 Strict National lock down. Easy for them as they are only 5 million on an island. https://t.co/gxS5DGGrK2 27 minutes ago

TorontoBird

JUST DO IT @nagwaegypt1234 Strict National lock down. Easy for them as they are only 5 million on an island. https://t.co/gxS5DGGrK2 50 minutes ago

PA1MA2AN3

Danys How did New Zealand stamp out coronavirus? https://t.co/jhmCINaHRy via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

AnyNews2020

BREAKING NEWS How did New Zealand stamp out coronavirus? #newsensation 1 hour ago

SaulRedmon

Saul Redmon How did New Zealand stamp out coronavirus? https://t.co/4Jlk08H5DB via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

NatalieKhoury20

Natalie Khoury How did New Zealand stamp out coronavirus? https://t.co/xua1tKn7Ox via @YahooNews 2 hours ago