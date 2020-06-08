Global  

New Zealand Reports No Active Coronavirus Cases

Newsy Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
New Zealand Reports No Active Coronavirus CasesWatch VideoNew Zealand's prime minister is lifting almost all of her remaining coronavirus lockdown restrictions, after reporting there are no active COVID-19 cases in the country for the first time since late February.

"We have tested almost 40,000 people for COVID-19 in the past 17 days and none have tested positive. We have...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19

New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19 00:46

 New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social...

