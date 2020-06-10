Trump Tweets Baseless Claims About Injured Buffalo Protester

Global  

Trump Tweets Baseless Claims About Injured Buffalo ProtesterWith no evidence, President Donald Trump promoted a conspiracy theory that Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was hospitalized after being pushed by police during a June 4 protest in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who was trying to "black out" police equipment.

 President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday morning that an elderly man who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who may have been trying to "set up" law enforcement.

