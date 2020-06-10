Trump Tweets Baseless Claims About Injured Buffalo Protester
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () With no evidence, President Donald Trump promoted a conspiracy theory that Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was hospitalized after being pushed by police during a June 4 protest in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who was trying to "black out" police equipment.
