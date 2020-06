Tweets about this presshub_us [reuters] EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/7S1HQEcfBm 7 minutes ago Donna Butler EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/pe3w1pQ3uw #EUBorders #Coronavirus #WorldNews 17 minutes ago AMA ALFARO MARQUEZ EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/L2ONBI2UtQ 38 minutes ago ST Foreign Desk EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/IWXQSEUd2b 1 hour ago Captor Zone EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/UjJ6KTzv7Y Our Hashtag #topenews 1 hour ago The Straits Times EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/tvtrBhIl22 1 hour ago Devdiscourse EU to draw up safe countries list as borders open to travellers https://t.co/RXrF7mxmtv 2 hours ago