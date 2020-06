NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag



NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag On June 10, NASCAR announced an official ban on the display of the Confederate flag at all of its properties and events. Their decision comes amid.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 3 hours ago

Pharrell Williams calls Black Lives Matter protests 'the American Revolution 2.0'



Pharrell Williams believes there's currently an "American Revolution 2.0" happening in his home country following the d*ath of George Floyd. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:57 Published 3 hours ago