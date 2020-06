Video released of Chicago police 'lounging' at US congressman's office and making popcorn while nearby shops looted Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Images have emerged of Chicago police officers kicking their feet up on desks, making popcorn, and brewing coffee in the burglarised district office of US Congressman Bobby Rush last month as rioters were looting nearby stores, the congressman announced at a joint press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. 👓 View full article