Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Approves Sanctions Against Some ICC Officials

Newsy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
President Trump Approves Sanctions Against Some ICC OfficialsWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump has signed an executive order to issue sanctions against some International Criminal Court officials. 

A Thursday news release from the White House said the new sanctions affect any ICC officials "directly engaged with any effort to investigate or prosecute United States personnel without the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials

Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials 02:02

 President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Olivia Chan reports.

Related videos from verified sources

General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op [Video]

General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op

General Milley accompanied President Donald Trump during his photo op in front of St John's Church last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court' [Video]

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court' [Video]

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

US Imposes Economic Sanctions Against ICC Officials

 The U.S. Government imposed economic sanctions against International Criminal Court personnel probing whether American soldiers committed war crimes in...
RTTNews

Afghan conflict: US sanctions 'kangaroo' ICC over war crimes probe

 President Trump imposes sanctions on officials who are investigating alleged crimes in Afghanistan.
BBC News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against individuals involved in an International Criminal Court...
Reuters


Tweets about this

CareyFulton12

Carey Fulton President Trump Approves Sanctions Against ICC Officials https://t.co/SzfxT7wceV via @YahooNews 2 hours ago

mmoors4

Melissa Moors RT @TRTWorldNow: US President Trump approves sanctions against ICC officials investigating whether American troops committed war crimes in… 8 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the International Criminal Court would "make a mockery of due process" when inv… https://t.co/RGlCn6eHv5 14 hours ago

nb_geffen

Natalie Bukanova RT @RFERL: President Trump has authorized economic sanctions and travel restrictions on employees of the International Criminal Court inves… 16 hours ago

hiindia

Hemant Brahmbhatt Trump approves economic sanctions, travel restrictions against ICC workers investigating war crimes in Afghanistan:… https://t.co/0xIZc8HvwG 20 hours ago