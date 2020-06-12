Global  

China-India handling border issue based on consensus

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
China and India are "properly handling" and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the "consensus" reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a senior Chinese official said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders...
News video: China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News

China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News 03:06

 China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after...

