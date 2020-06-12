China-India handling border issue based on consensus

India, China engage in talks to resolve border tensions in eastern Ladakh: MEA



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 11 that India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions in eastern Ladakh

Not an inch of land gone to China at LAC sector since 2014: Ladakh BJP MP



Amid border tension with China at Ladakh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the border issue between India and China is not an issue that should be..