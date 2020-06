Use of force policies for neck restraints, chokeholds vary across city and county lines



As protests continue in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, the I-Team reviewed neck restraint policies for law.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:39 Published 32 minutes ago

Derek Chauvin Could Receive Over $1M In Pension Benefits Even If Convicted In George Floyd's Death



The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd could still receive pension benefits starting in just a few years, even if he's convicted. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:43 Published 3 hours ago