75-Year-Old Man Shoved By Buffalo Police Suffered A Brain Injury
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoWe want to warn you, some of the images in this video are graphic.
A lawyer for Martin Gugino says her client suffered a brain injury when he was pushed by police officers during a protest in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.
Video of the June 4 incident shows 75-year-old Gugino approached two officers,...
