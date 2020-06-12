Global  

75-Year-Old Man Shoved By Buffalo Police Suffered A Brain Injury

Newsy Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
75-Year-Old Man Shoved By Buffalo Police Suffered A Brain InjuryWatch VideoWe want to warn you, some of the images in this video are graphic.

A lawyer for Martin Gugino says her client suffered a brain injury when he was pushed by police officers during a protest in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month. 

Video of the June 4 incident shows 75-year-old Gugino approached two officers,...
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Man tackled by police during protest calls for change in Buffalo Police Department

Man tackled by police during protest calls for change in Buffalo Police Department 01:51

 Myles Carter says he was giving an interview while peacefully protesting when he was tackled from behind by police. More than a week later, he's still protesting, but he wants to shift the focus.

Related videos from verified sources

White House: 'Stop vilifying our officers' [Video]

White House: 'Stop vilifying our officers'

Asked about President Donald Trump's tweet claiming the elderly man pushed to the ground last week in Buffalo, New York, by police may be a member of ANTIFA, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' [Video]

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump Tweets, Without Evidence, That 75-Year-Old Man Shoved To The Ground By Buffalo Police Was A 'Set Up' [Video]

Trump Tweets, Without Evidence, That 75-Year-Old Man Shoved To The Ground By Buffalo Police Was A 'Set Up'

President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday morning that an elderly man who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Buffalo man knocked to ground by police suffered brain injury, attorney says

 The 75-year-old Buffalo, N.Y., man captured on video being knocked to the ground by police officers during a protest suffered a brain injury from the incident,...
FOXNews.com

75-Year-Old Protester Pushed To Ground By Buffalo Police Suffered Brain Injury, Lawyer Says

 Blood is seen pooling from his head into the pavement after being pushed
Daily Caller

Elderly protester pushed over by police in Buffalo and trolled by Trump has brain injury, says lawyer

 Officers caught on video violently shoving Martin Gugino to the ground are now facing assault charges
Independent


