75-Year-Old Man Shoved By Buffalo Police Suffered A Brain Injury Friday, 12 June 2020

A lawyer for Martin Gugino says her client suffered a brain injury when he was pushed by police officers during a protest in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.



Video of the June 4 incident shows 75-year-old Gugino approached two officers, and one of them pushed him. Gugino fell backward and hit his head on the pavement. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

A lawyer for Martin Gugino says her client suffered a brain injury when he was pushed by police officers during a protest in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.


