Uganda: Four men arrested for killing beloved gorilla

Al Jazeera Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The silverback gorilla, named Rafiki, was killed after it went missing on June 1.
Rafiki, Uganda's rare silverback mountain gorilla, killed by hunters

 Four men face life imprisonment, if found guilty, after the silverback was found dead in a national park.
BBC News Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

