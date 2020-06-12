States Move To Change Laws On Police Use Of Lethal Force
Nationwide protests against police brutality continued this week, and demands for police reform were clear.
But, of course, this isn’t the first time states have felt this pressure. Following a series of high-profile deaths starting in 2014 — Michael Brown in Missouri, Tamir Rice in Ohio and Freddie Gray in...
U.S. congressional Democrats announced legislation to fight police violence and racial injustice. The bill comes after weeks of protests over George Floyd’s death while in police custody. According to Reuters, legislation includes allowing victims to sue police for damages… Bans chokeholds,...