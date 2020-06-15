George Floyd, Black Lives Matter Protests: Black Man Carries Injured White Man, Brings Hope for Equality
Monday, 15 June 2020 () In London, a black man could be seen carrying a white man through a crowd of angry protesters. The black man, Patrick Hutchinson, said he committed the act after he saw the victim lying on the ground being attacked by several people.
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in an overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in America. The demonstrators, the vast majority of whom were under 30, chanted: 'No justice, no peace, no racist police', 'I...
There was a weekend of protest internationally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and honoring George Floyd. Tens of thousands marched, despite... CBS News Also reported by •Mediaite •AceShowbiz •WorldNews •News24