George Floyd, Black Lives Matter Protests: Black Man Carries Injured White Man, Brings Hope for Equality

HNGN Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
George Floyd, Black Lives Matter Protests: Black Man Carries Injured White Man, Brings Hope for EqualityIn London, a black man could be seen carrying a white man through a crowd of angry protesters. The black man, Patrick Hutchinson, said he committed the act after he saw the victim lying on the ground being attacked by several people.
